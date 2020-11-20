JaMychal Green responds to angry Clippers fan on Instagram

JaMychal Green responded on Instagram to an angry Clippers fan who left a comment on one of his posts.

Green posted a photo on Instagram of himself dunking over Mason Plumlee. The photo took place during the Clippers’ playoff series with the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. That was the same series where the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead and became the subject of ridicule.

One fan commented on Green’s post and told him to delete it because the fans were still upset over the series. Green responded by saying that he wasn’t going to remove the post, and that the fan was “upset with the wrong person.”

Is that Green’s way of saying someone else was to blame for the Clippers blowing the series lead? Maybe so.

The franchise already fired Doc Rivers and replaced him as head coach. The other person who took a lot of heat was Paul George, who is still taking criticism. We previously examined what was to blame for the Clippers’ playoff problems.