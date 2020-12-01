JaMychal Green appears to take shot at old team Clippers over playoff collapse

JaMychal Green is adding a bit of insult to injury after leaving the LA Clippers for the team that they lost to in the playoffs this year.

Addressing reporters Tuesday, the new Denver Nuggets big man appeared to take a shot at his old team, implying that they did not have enough heart.

“Blowing the 3-1 lead [to them], you know they had heart,” said Green of the Nuggets, per team writer TJ McBride. “It wasn’t a tough decision.”

Green and the Clippers, of course, collapsed in spectacular fashion to the Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs this past season. After going up 3-1 and leading by double digits in each of the last three games, the Clippers still somehow found a way to lose the series. Green then signed with the Nuggets on a two-year, $15 million deal.

It is possible that Green was just giving credit to Denver for their resilience in overcoming the long odds in the series. But the 30-year-old veteran had already been referencing the Clippers’ meltdown in prior weeks, so this latest comment probably was not entirely innocuous.