Jarrett Allen gets $100 million contract from Cavaliers

Remember when a professional athlete signing a $100 million deal was a huge milestone? Those days are long over, and Jarrett Allen’s contract is proof of that.

Allen is remaining with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a five-year, $100 million deal, we learned on Monday.

Allen is a good, young player who was drafted No. 22 overall by the Brooklyn Nets in 2017. He emerged for them in the playoffs and became a double-double center two seasons ago. He was good enough that the Cavaliers wanted him in the four-team James Harden trade and locked him up.

Allen, 23, averaged 13.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game last season with Cleveland.

Allen will be one of the building blocks for the Cavs, along with Darius Garland and Collin Sexton (as long as Sexton remains with them). They also added Evan Mobley with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft last week.

Allen is a good player, but when you think of a $100 million player, you think of a game-changer. That’s not really what Allen is. Maybe this just goes to show how good the money is for NBA players these days.