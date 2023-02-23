Jarrett Allen offers hilarious comment about Kevin Love buyout

The Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday announced that they had reached a buyout agreement with Kevin Love, and the move came as a surprise to many other members of the team. Veteran big man Jarrett Allen had quite the reaction to the news.

Allen was asked on Thursday if he was aware that Love wanted out of Cleveland. He joked that he was told Love was running to the store for milk and cigarettes, but the five-time All-Star never came back.

#Cavs Jarrett Allen was asked this morning at shootaround if he knew Kevin Love wanted a buyout before he left Philly last week. “I was told he was going for milk and cigarettes and he never came back.” — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) February 23, 2023

That’s pretty messed up, Kevin.

While Allen was obviously making a joke, it does seem like Cavs players were blindsided by the Love buyout. Donovan Mitchell had an even stronger reaction to the news than Allen.

Love appeared in 41 games for the Cavs and averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. He fell out of the team’s regular rotation earlier this month. He has since signed with a new team that he believes will feature him more prominently down the stretch.