Jarrett Allen offers hilarious comment about Kevin Love buyout

February 23, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jarrett Allen shooting

Apr 28, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) attempts a three-point basket in the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday announced that they had reached a buyout agreement with Kevin Love, and the move came as a surprise to many other members of the team. Veteran big man Jarrett Allen had quite the reaction to the news.

Allen was asked on Thursday if he was aware that Love wanted out of Cleveland. He joked that he was told Love was running to the store for milk and cigarettes, but the five-time All-Star never came back.

That’s pretty messed up, Kevin.

While Allen was obviously making a joke, it does seem like Cavs players were blindsided by the Love buyout. Donovan Mitchell had an even stronger reaction to the news than Allen.

Love appeared in 41 games for the Cavs and averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. He fell out of the team’s regular rotation earlier this month. He has since signed with a new team that he believes will feature him more prominently down the stretch.

