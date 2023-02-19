 Skip to main content
Kevin Love chooses new team after Cavs buyout

February 19, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Kevin Love in warmups

Mar 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) warms up before the start of the game against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Love reached a buyout agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers over the weekend, and the former All-Star has found a new team.

Love’s agent on Sunday told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that Love will sign with the Miami Heat. The 34-year-old also spoke with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he feels he can play the biggest role with the Heat down the stretch.

Love appeared in 41 games for the Cavs and averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. He fell out of the team’s regular rotation earlier this month as a buyout became more likely.

After the Cavaliers announced the buyout on Saturday, president Koby Altman said the team has plans to honor Love down the road.

Though Love’s best basketball is behind him, the five-time All-Star is still capable of moving the ball, spacing the floor and rebounding. He drew interest from other contending teams before deciding on the Heat.

