Jason Kidd could add old NBA teammate to Mavs coaching staff?

Jason Kidd may be pulling the strings on a relationship he first built roughly 25 years ago.

European outlet SportKlub reported this week that retired former Phoenix Suns player Marko Milic could be joining Kidd’s coaching staff on the Dallas Mavericks. While the Mavs have not announced their full staff for the 2022-23 season, the report adds that Milic is rumored to be coming onboard as a player development coach.

Milic, 45, was teammates with Kidd on the Suns for two seasons from 1997-99. Playing the power forward position, Milic was the first Slovenian to ever make it to the NBA. Milic also had a very successful club and international career in Europe that included four Slovenian League title wins and six appearances at the European Championships. These days, Milic is the manager of Slovenia’s national team, where he has worked with Mavs superstar Luka Doncic.

Dallas already whiffed on one target with Slovenian ties earlier this summer. Now Kidd could be trying to ensure that it does not happen a second time.

H/T Sports Illustrated