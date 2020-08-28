Report: Jason Kidd wants Sixers head coach job

Jason Kidd is a hot candidate for multiple coaching jobs right now, but he may have his eye on one in particular.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Kidd wants the Philadelphia 76ers head coaching position. At the moment, no interviews are scheduled for Kidd or anyone else.

Kidd currently serves as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is 183-190 in head coaching stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

It’s not clear if the Sixers are as interested in Kidd as he is in them. He was not mentioned in the team’s reported list of initial targets.

If the Sixers pass on Kidd, he’ll still have suitors elsewhere. One of his former teams reportedly has some interest in bringing him back for a second stint as coach.