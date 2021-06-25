Jason Kidd gets strong endorsement from LeBron James after Mavericks hiring

There’s at least one big fan of the Dallas Mavericks’ decision to hire Jason Kidd as head coach: LeBron James.

James reacted to Kidd’s hire as Mavericks coach on social media, saying he was happy for the Los Angeles Lakers assistant but was also unhappy about losing him as a staff member.

Damn I hate to lose JKidd man but damn I’m happy for him at the same time! Good luck Kidd! — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 25, 2021

Kidd has been a head coach with the Nets and Bucks before, but he clashed with key figures in both jobs, which helped lead to his firing. He has really bolstered his reputation with the Lakers as an assistant, and has been linked to almost every major coaching job that has come available this offseason.

It remains to be seen if some of the issues Kidd had in his previous jobs will be handled better this time around. No matter what, he has a fan in LeBron, which is no small thing. That seems to bode well for his chances of success.