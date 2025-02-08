Jason Kidd makes startling admission about Luka Doncic trade

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd made another startling admission about the team’s trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Some have questioned how involved Kidd was in the Mavericks’ decision to trade Doncic and whether he is comfortable with the move. The Mavericks coach admitted that he only found out the trade was in the works at the “11th hour,” and said it was simply his job to coach the players he has.

“11th hour. Just got a call to come up to the room and was told about the trade,” Kidd said when asked when he learned of the Doncic deal. “I’m an employee of the Mavs. I’ve said this before and some of you maybe overlooked it: I’m the coach. I coach the players that are here. We made a trade and we’ve got to push forward. That’s what we’re doing.

“No one’s going to feel bad for us. Trades happen in this game. Things change, coaches change, teams get sold. A lot of things happen that are out of our control, but you’ve got to continue to just do your job, and that’s what I’m doing. I’m the coach. I’m not the decision-maker. I’m here to coach the team that’s given to me, and then I’m judged on that by you guys.”

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison had already made it clear that Kidd was not involved in discussions until the deal was essentially done. Kidd’s response will not necessarily dispel the chatter that he is not thrilled with the trade, but he also is not making a big deal about the move, at least publicly.

There has been overwhelming fan anger toward Harrison and the Mavericks, and some of it has crossed a line. Interestingly, very little of it has been aimed at Kidd, perhaps because of the perception that he was not in on the deal either.