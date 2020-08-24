Jay Wright, Ty Lue reportedly among candidates for 76ers job

The search for a new Philadelphia 76ers coach can begin in earnest after the team fired Brett Brown on Monday.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers will target the likes of Villanova coach Jay Wright and former Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue to replace Brown. Current assistant Ime Udoka is also named as a candidate, as is Dave Joerger, who last coached with the Sacramento Kings.

Lue and especially Wright would be big-name replacements for Brown. Lue will be a popular option for other teams during the offseason, and may prefer a different job.

Wright is the most intriguing name. The Villanova coach has a great reputation, and is well known to Philadelphia basketball fans. However, he’s never worked in the NBA before in any capacity. It’s also not clear if he’d leave a comfortable job at Villanova for the risks of the NBA. There’s some thought that he might do it for this job.

The next coach will have a chance at success in Philadelphia. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid still form a good core, and it’s already a playoff team.