Jaylen Brown blasts referees over crucial blown call in final minute vs. Jazz

Jaylen Brown was irate with the referees on Monday after his Boston Celtics were upset by the Utah Jazz on their own home floor.

The Celtics had possession and led the Jazz 102-101 with under a minute left inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass. With the shot clock winding down, Brown tried to make a move from the top of the key against Keyonte George.

George slipped right in front of Brown, which led the Celtics swingman to trip over the Jazz guard’s legs. The officials let the game play on, resulting in an easy go-ahead layup for Utah in transition.

This feels like a pretty insane no call pic.twitter.com/FG8DdQLyy5 — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) November 4, 2025

Here’s the slow-motion replay of the no-call.

This wasn't called a trip pic.twitter.com/V9VEc6vrmT — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) November 4, 2025

Brown did not mince words when asked about the incident after the game.

“Y’all going to get me fined, cause you can’t have a mistake like that, as an official, at that point in the game,” Brown told reporters. “It’s the fourth quarter, it’s a minute left in the game or less, and the whole staff blows the f—ing call. Costs us a game. Unacceptable. You can make mistakes at any point in the game, but right there? That wasn’t good. That’s unacceptable.

“And then they’re telling me like, ‘Oh, we didn’t see it.’ How did none of you see it? You can’t trip somebody in the fourth quarter, and then it just be a no-call. That’s some bulls–t.”

The Celtics tied the game at 103 after center Neemias Queta split a pair of free throws. But the Jazz, on the second night of a back-to-back, stole the victory courtesy of a last-second putback from Jusuf Nurkic. Utah won 105-103.

JUSUF NURKIĆ COMES THROUGH FOR UTAH!



JAZZ WIN A THRILLER OVER THE CELTICS. pic.twitter.com/O30asly7b8 — NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2025

Brown had a game-high 36 points on 13/28 shooting in the contest, but missed all nine of his three-point attempts.

