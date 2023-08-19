Jaylen Brown goes viral over classy gesture for journalists

Jaylen Brown is now the owner of the richest contract in NBA history, and he is going out of his way to thank those who helped make it all possible.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post shared a very classy personal note that the Boston Celtics star Brown sent to him this week. Singer was among those media members who voted Brown for All-NBA honors this past season.

“Dear Mike,” the note from Brown read. “I wanted to thank you for your All-NBA vote this past season. I recognize the power and weight of the current system of All-NBA voting and the impact it has on players like me in the current NBA. I also recognize that it is not something any journalists like yourself signed up for.

“Nonetheless, I know you took the time to consider all worthy candidates and appreciate your vote,” the note added. “Wishing you and your family all the best this upcoming off-season and thank you again. Best, Jaylen Brown.”

Classy note arrived today from @FCHWPO @JGlushon. No media member asked for their vote to carry enormous weight re. All-NBA. Cool of him to acknowledge that. pic.twitter.com/0FOVCWmnvC — Mike Singer (@msinger) August 18, 2023

Since All-NBA ballots are public, we know that Singer was among those who voted Brown for All-NBA Second Team this past season. Brown ultimately made the All-NBA Second Team (the first All-NBA team of Brown’s career) and thus became eligible for a supermax contract extension from the Celtics. He signed that supermax with the Celtics for five years and a record $304 million last month.

Not everyone believes that Brown is worth that kind of money from Boston. But you definitely can’t say that Brown lacks gratitude after his huge payday.