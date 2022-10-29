 Skip to main content
Jaylen Brown taunts Donovan Mitchell over huge dunk

October 29, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jaylen Brown in his Celtics uniform

May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) brings the ball up court during the first half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown produced a major highlight Friday when he threw down a game-tying dunk on Donovan Mitchell in overtime. One day later, Brown is still flexing.

Brown threw down the dunk to tie the game at 121 with just over two minutes left in overtime. Mitchell was powerless to stop him, and it brought the house down at TD Garden.

On Saturday, Brown couldn’t help but draw attention to the play. He shared an image of it on social media, commenting that he was going to get the photo framed. Just to drive it home, he even tagged Mitchell in the tweet.

To be clear, Brown and Mitchell are friends, so this is more or less friendly banter. Still, this is a pretty good way to twist the knife if you’re Brown.

Mitchell, however, can get the last laugh. The Cavaliers went on an 11-2 run following Brown’s dunk and wound up winning 132-123.

