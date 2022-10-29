Jaylen Brown taunts Donovan Mitchell over huge dunk

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown produced a major highlight Friday when he threw down a game-tying dunk on Donovan Mitchell in overtime. One day later, Brown is still flexing.

Brown threw down the dunk to tie the game at 121 with just over two minutes left in overtime. Mitchell was powerless to stop him, and it brought the house down at TD Garden.

JAYLEN BROWN SLAMS ONE ON SPIDA 😱 pic.twitter.com/whcFQieYi6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 29, 2022

On Saturday, Brown couldn’t help but draw attention to the play. He shared an image of it on social media, commenting that he was going to get the photo framed. Just to drive it home, he even tagged Mitchell in the tweet.

To be clear, Brown and Mitchell are friends, so this is more or less friendly banter. Still, this is a pretty good way to twist the knife if you’re Brown.

Mitchell, however, can get the last laugh. The Cavaliers went on an 11-2 run following Brown’s dunk and wound up winning 132-123.