Fans go nuts over what Jaylen Brown seemed to say about Bronny James

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown seems to have his doubts about Bronny James.

Brown sat courtside for Monday night’s NBA Summer League game between his Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas, Nev. At one point, NBC Sports Boston captured Brown and his girlfriend, WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, having what appeared to be an exchange about James. The consensus from amateur lip readers is that both Brown and Gondrezick were expressing that they do not think Bronny has what it takes to play in the NBA.

Brown appeared to say, “I don’t think Bronny is a pro.” It looked like Gondrezick responded with, “I think he’s gonna be on the G-League team, for sure.” The video quickly went viral:

Jaylen Brown, Kysre Gondrezick & Angel Reese are courtside in Vegas tonight pic.twitter.com/8Dfmhtszqw — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 16, 2024

After seeing that the video had circulated so widely, Brown took to social media on Tuesday to pay James a compliment.

“It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity! Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth,” Brown wrote on X.

It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity !Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth https://t.co/qO4muFSvrn — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 16, 2024

Even if Brown was questioning Bronny’s game, the NBA Finals MVP is hardly the only one to do so. Bronny has played poorly thus far in the Summer League. He scored just two points in the Lakers’ 88-74 loss on Monday night and is 0-for-15 from three-point range through four Summer League games.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick had a telling player comparison for James this week.