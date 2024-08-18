Jaylen Brown draws attention with his unusual offseason workout

On top of being the reigning NBA Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown is apparently now Poseidon as well.

The Boston Celtics All-Star Brown turned some heads this week with the unusual workout pictures that he posted of himself to Instagram. In one of the photos, Brown was completely submerged underwater in a pool with a 40-pound dumbbell in his right hand and what appeared to be a weighted medicine ball in his left hand. In another photo, Brown was holding himself upside down using two 20-pound dumbbells pressed against the pool floor.

Take a look.

Jaylen Brown putting in some offseason work pic.twitter.com/yQSU7jFFGy — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 18, 2024

A workout like that should definitely help Brown with his overall strength, conditioning, and breath control. But one has to wonder how Brown even came up with something like that in the first place. Of course, he had already been doing these kinds of bizarre underwater workouts dating back at least a couple years. But now he is increasing the difficulty level by adding medicine balls and handstands to the mix.

After signing what was at the time the largest contract in NBA history and then winning his first championship ring with the Celtics as the Finals MVP, the 27-year-old Brown still has some reasons to be motivated. Now Brown just has to learn how to play basketball while on fire and also while floating through the nitrogen-rich troposphere. With that, he will have all of the classical elements covered.