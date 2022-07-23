Jaylen Brown goes viral for unusual offseason workout video

After narrowly losing in the NBA Finals this year, Jaylen Brown has decided to become Aquaman for the summer.

The Boston Celtics star Brown went viral this week for an intense and fairly unusual workout video that showed him training in the pool. A begoggled Brown could be seen doing leaps, lunges, and even backflips underwater while holding a pair of weights.

Here is the video, which Brown posted to his Instagram page.

We have seen many a pro athlete jump out of the pool before. For Brown though, he is instead becoming the pool.

The All-Star swingman Brown still has more to prove heading into next season, even within Boston’s own fanbase. But at least he will be well-equipped if the Celtics ever have to play a road game in Bikini Bottom.