Jaylen Brown has wardrobe malfunction during Celtics preseason game

Jaylen Brown pulled a Cosmo Kramer during Sunday’s preseason game.

The Boston Celtics star Brown was making his preseason debut against the Philadelphia 76ers when the home broadcasters noticed something a little bit off about him. NBC Sports Boston analyst Brian Scalabrine, the former Celtics champ, pointed out that Brown was wearing his shorts backwards.

Take a look at the hilarious clip (where you can indeed see the Nike logo on Brown’s rear instead of on his front leg where it was supposed to be).

"I think Jaylen Brown put his pants on backwards" – @Scalabrine Someone let JB know 😂 pic.twitter.com/KvmG4WkKCU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 8, 2023

Here was another funny angle of Brown’s wardrobe malfunction (this one from the national ESPN broadcast of the game).

Jaylen Brown has his shorts on backwards in the Celtics’ preseason debut against the Sixers 😭 pic.twitter.com/jp2oFjNacI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2023

Brown didn’t really seem to notice his clothing mishap … or be at all bothered by it since he immediately converted an and-one basket after Scalabrine mentioned his backwards shorts. But hopefully, one of Brown’s teammates did him a solid and pointed it out before he, oh we don’t know, damaged the garter or something.

The two-time All-Star Brown clearly has some rust to shake off between this and the unflattering video of him dribbling at training camp that just went viral. But at least it is the preseason, which is exactly the time to do that.