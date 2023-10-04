Unflattering video of Jaylen Brown dribbling goes viral

Jaylen Brown may never beat the allegations.

The Boston Celtics tweeted out a video on Wednesday of their star forward Brown in the gym at training camp. Brown was dribbling a basketball on the sideline and alternating between his left and right hands. Though everything was hunky-dory with Brown’s right hand, when he switched to his left hand, his dribbling looked shakier than an ostrich on roller skates.

The Celtics eventually deleted the video, but not before Brown’s foibles were forever immortalized by Internet users in screen-capture form. As such, you can watch the clip here.

A really rough scene for a guy who just became the highest-paid player in NBA history this offseason. You wonder if even Air Bud (who uses only his nose and is also a dog) might have gotten a better handle on that ball.

It would be one thing if that video was an isolated incident. But Brown has long been known for his poor ability to dribble with his left hand, so much so that opponents regularly game-plan for Brown by forcing him to go left. Perhaps the NBA legend who recently said that Brown was not worth his massive new payday was actually onto something.