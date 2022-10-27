Jayson Tatum making 1 big change this season

Jayson Tatum deep-fried many a defender last season, but he is officially done with putting deep-fried stuff into his body.

In an interview this week on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger,” the Boston Celtics star forward Tatum revealed that he is cutting fried foods out of his diet. Tatum mentioned french fries and Popeyes as two particular foods that he is now looking to avoid.

The 24-year-old Tatum also said he felt he had to make a change after experiencing fatigue in the 2022 NBA Finals. As a result, Tatum has now hired a personal chef as well as a trainer who put him on a diet for the first time in his life. You can watch Tatum’s entire interview with Bensinger here.

Tatum, who was a First Team All-NBA selection last season and brought the Celtics to within two wins of an NBA title, still has a pretty lanky build at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds. But a healthier diet can only help Tatum as he looks to take another step forward.

As for Popeyes, one of the foods that Tatum is now kicking to the curb, they have been down bad this week. Just a few days ago, the fried chicken establishment also drew the ire of another NBA All-Star.