Popeyes shares tweet in response to Anthony Edwards saga

Famed fried chicken chain Popeyes sent a tweet on Wednesday in response to the saga involving Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

After the Timberwolves lost on Monday, Towns was asked about Edwards not playing well in back-to-back games, and what kind of advice he might give his young teammate. Towns, who is in his eighth NBA season, pointed to Edwards’ diet as a potential problem.

Towns was alluding to the press conference that Edwards showed up to last year with some Popeyes chicken.

The person running the chicken chain’s Twitter account addressed the matter.

Good luck to every high level athlete who eats Popeyes regardless of what their teammates say 🏀 — Popeyes (@Popeyes) October 27, 2022

“Good luck to every high level athlete who eats Popeyes regardless of what their teammates say,” the tweet said.

There probably are not too many high-level athletes eating Popeyes chicken regularly, but the chicken company is supporting those who do. What else would you expect from them?

As for Edwards, the former No. 1 pick has been living up to his draft status so far. But he has a lot of immaturity issues, and he has done much worse than that. Edwards’ weight has been an issue entering the season.