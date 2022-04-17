Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beater marked surprising first for Celtics

The Boston Celtics took Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets in dramatic fashion on Sunday. In doing so, they accomplished a surprising franchise first.

Jayson Tatum converted a buzzer-beating layup after a great pass from Marcus Smart to lift the Celtics to a 115-114 win. Tatum just barely got the shot off with a beautiful spin move.

JAYSON TATUM FOR THE WIN!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WUr4UsaURk — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 17, 2022

The shot, which Tatum referred to as “just a layup” after the game, was the first game-winning buzzer-beater of the MVP candidate’s career. It also was the first one ever for the Celtics in a home playoff game, according to Micah Adams of Sporting News.

That was the first game-winning buzzer beater in the playoffs at home in Celtics history. This was the 358th home game in Celtics playoff history. For a storied franchise that’s seen almost everything you can imagine, that was a first. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) April 17, 2022

As Adams noted, the Celtics have hosted 358 postseason games in their franchise’s long and storied history. It seems impossible for that to be their first ever victory by way of a buzzer-beating shot.

Between the exciting finish and the gesture Kyrie Irving had for Celtics fans, it is clear the series is going to be must-see TV.