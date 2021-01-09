Jayson Tatum to miss up to two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols

Another star NBA player has been forced into quarantine for an extended period by COVID-19 protocols.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will miss 10-to-14 days due to COVID-19 protocols. Tatum will enter quarantine.

It is not clear if Tatum returned a positive test. Celtics forward Robert Williams tested positive earlier this week.

It’s the latest headache for the NBA as COVID-19 issues impact several teams. The Philadelphia 76ers have been most notably impacted, but the Celtics are clearly having issues now as well.

Tatum is averaging a career-best 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game through ten games so far in 2020-21. The 22-year-old was a third-team All-NBA selection last year, as well as a first-time All-Star.