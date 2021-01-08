Seth Curry tests positive for COVID-19 as Sixers have to quarantine

The Philadelphia 76ers will be in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test for one of their players.

Seth Curry tested positive for COVID-19, he and the team learned on Thursday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says the team learned of the positive test near the start of their game on Thursday at Brooklyn. Curry went into an isolation room immediately and left separately from the team.

Sixers guard Seth Curry returned a positive test for the coronavirus, which the team learned of near the start of a loss in Brooklyn tonight, sources tell ESPN. He went to an isolation room immediately, and thereafter left arena separate from team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2021

The Sixers lost the game 122-109 while playing without Curry. Brooklyn interestingly got the win without either Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving. Irving missed the game for personal reasons, while Durant is out due to quarantine rules.

The Sixers will stay in New York overnight and begin contact tracing on Friday morning, Woj says.

The NBA announced on Thursday that they have had four positive COVID-19 tests since Dec. 30. Curry is third on the team with 17.0 points per game this season.