Jayson Tatum has interesting criticism of late-game replay reviews

Many NBA fans have been unhappy with the persistent replay reviews late in games this season, and even some of the players feel the same way.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum appeared recently on Kicks’ “Beyond the Press” podcast. During the episode, Tatum mentioned how the constant waiting-out of replays down the stretch messes with the flow of the game.

“I get both sides because they’re just trying to make sure that everything is done as correct as possible,” he said. “But as a fan watching and the times that I’ve been out there, nobody likes it. It takes you out of rhythm. I’ve been out there playing times where the last two minutes, they review every out of bounds or the challenges … As a player you don’t like being taken out of rhythm or slowing the game down. It just kinda messes up the flow.”

The negative effect on watchability for the fans goes without saying. But it is interesting to hear a star admit that the incessant replay reviews can have an impact on player rhythm. While other players might say that the reviews give them extra time to rest late in games, Tatum clearly is not a fan.

Then again, we have seen this postseason how officials have screwed up by choosing NOT to review a crucial call. Thus, the NBA has to walk a fine line between getting calls right and not ticking off both players and fans.

H/T NBA Reddit