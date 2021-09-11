Jayson Tatum hinting at change in his play style for next season

Jayson Tatum already has one of the silkiest jumpshots in the NBA, but he may be focusing on a more complete style of play for the coming season.

Tatum addressed reporters on Saturday, saying that he had bulked up this offseason. The 23-year-old also hinted at a change in his offensive game.

“It’s part of me getting older,” said the Boston Celtics star of his increased bulk, per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. “My body is just starting to change, as well as putting the work in.

“I know people want to see me go to the basket more,” Tatum added. “I like the step-back jumper. It’s compromise. I’ll do what the people want.”

Tatum, who is listed at 210 pounds, averaged a career-best 26.4 points per game last season. But 61.5 percent of his shot attempts came from beyond ten feet (per Basketball Reference). Tatum also averaged just 5.3 free throw attempts per game, which is pretty low for a 6-foot-8 scoring forward.

The two-time All-Star would put more pressure on defenses by attacking the basket with greater regularity and forcing his matchup to respect his drive. That could, in turn, create a lot more space for Tatum to get off his jumper. Tatum may also be in better physical condition to rattle around in the paint than he was last season.