Jayson Tatum using inhaler to help since recovering from COVID-19

Jayson Tatum is not quite 100 percent since contracting COVID-19, but he is getting close to normal.

Tatum had a big game for the Boston Celtics in their 116-115 win over Portland on Tuesday night. He finished with 32 points with 9 rebounds and 5 assists. He made four 3-pointers in the game.

After the game, Tatum was asked whether he is back to 100 percent. He said he was “very close” to being 100 percent. He also talked about how he began using an inhaler before games to help with breathing, which is not something he needed before having the virus.

“It’s a process. It takes a long time. I take an inhaler before the game since I’ve tested positive. This has kind of helped with that and opened up my lungs, and, you know, I never took an inhaler before. So that’s something different.

“I for sure feel better now than I did a month ago.”

Tatum missed two weeks in January due to COVID but still put up his usual numbers and averaged around 36 minutes per game after returning. Whatever issues he had seemed to have been short-lived, as he’s now back to his old self. Not only do the stats show it, but Tatum says it too.