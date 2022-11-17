Jayson Tatum makes interesting bet with Celtics teammate

Jayson Tatum is ready to put his money where his mouth is … or at least to try to keep his money.

The Boston Celtics star Tatum told reporters this week that he has made an interesting bet with teammate Derrick White. Tatum is betting that he will get less than ten technical fouls this season, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

While fewer technical fouls would definitely help the Celtics’ cause, it may be a tall task for Tatum to live up to. Tatum is a serial complainer and racked up 14 technical fouls last season (tied for tenth in the NBA). He appears to have gotten even worse this season with four Ts in Boston’s first 15 games.

The good news is that Tatum is aware he needs to scale it back and that he is otherwise having a magnificent 2022-23 season with 31.1 points per contest for the NBA-best 12-3 Celtics. But considering that Tatum has even gotten ejected from exhibition games before, we will believe his commitment to getting fewer technical fouls when we see it.