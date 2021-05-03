 Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown seem to be OK despite collision

May 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both seem to be OK despite getting hurt at the end of Sunday night’s 129-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Tatum and Brown collided while playing defense on an inbounds pass with 41.5 seconds remaining.

Brown stayed down after the play and headed to the locker room afterwards. Brown stepped on Tatum’s foot.

Tatum, who had a career-high 60 points on Friday night, said after the game that he “should be OK.”

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens seemed to indicate all was OK with both players.

Teammate Evan Fournier also said that the players did not seem too concerned.

Brown is averaging 24.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season. Tatum is averaging 26.4 points,
7.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Both players made the All-Star Game this season and are key components for the 34-31 Celtics, who are hoping to avoid the 7-10 play-in for the playoffs.

