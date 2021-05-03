Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown seem to be OK despite collision

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both seem to be OK despite getting hurt at the end of Sunday night’s 129-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Tatum and Brown collided while playing defense on an inbounds pass with 41.5 seconds remaining.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both leave the game after a collision at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/IVDUL2nM0S — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 3, 2021

Brown stayed down after the play and headed to the locker room afterwards. Brown stepped on Tatum’s foot.

Tatum, who had a career-high 60 points on Friday night, said after the game that he “should be OK.”

Jayson Tatum said Jaylen Brown stepped on his foot and fell into his leg. Tatum said he “should be OK” but he’ll see how he feels tomorrow. “I was able to walk off the court by myself so that’s a good sign.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 3, 2021

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens seemed to indicate all was OK with both players.

Brad Stevens on Brown & Tatum: "They certainly weren't swollen or anything like that yet. That can happen overnight. We'll see how that plays out here. I'll have more information for you Tuesday." — Souichi Terada () (@SouichiTerada) May 3, 2021

Teammate Evan Fournier also said that the players did not seem too concerned.

Evan Fournier said Brown and Tatum didn't seem particularly concerned with their injuries. Said he's guessing they're going to be good. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 3, 2021

Brown is averaging 24.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season. Tatum is averaging 26.4 points,

7.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Both players made the All-Star Game this season and are key components for the 34-31 Celtics, who are hoping to avoid the 7-10 play-in for the playoffs.