Spurs share notable health update on Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is out for the season due to a blood-clotting issue, but he at least appears to be trending in the right direction.

On Friday, the San Antonio Spurs shared a noteworthy health update on their star center Wembanyama. They revealed that Wembanyama has been cleared to fly by team doctors (per veteran NBA writer Marc Stein). As a result, Wembanyama is currently with the team in Sacramento to attend San Antonio teammate De’Aaron Fox’s first game against his former team, the Kings, on Friday.

Michael C. Wright of ESPN also shared a photo of Wembanyama sitting on the Spurs bench hours before the game.

Wembanyama, 21, was ruled out for the remainder of the NBA season just over two weeks ago after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Fans immediately expressed concern about what the diagnosis might mean for Wembanyama’s career, especially given his 7-foot-3 frame. Some even brought up the situation of 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh, who never played in another game after being diagnosed with blood clots in 2016.

But the fact that Wembanyama has been cleared to fly so soon after his diagnosis is undoubtedly a great sign. Wembanyama’s issue is in his shoulder as well, which is very different from Bosh (who had a blood clot in his leg that eventually travelled to his lungs).

The former No. 1 overall pick Wembanyama was averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and an NBA-leading 3.8 blocks per game in 46 appearances before being ruled out for the season. San Antonio is hopeful that Wembanyama will be able to return without issue in time for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, and him already having received clearance to fly is another reason to be optimistic.