Jayson Tatum’s mom shares hilarious story from Celtics-Heat Game 7

It turns out that Jayson Tatum’s mom is just like any other sports fan.

Brandy Cole, the mother of the Boston Celtics star Tatum, had a funny story from Sunday’s Game 7 between the Celtics and the Miami Heat. Cole, who was in attendance at FTX Arena in Miami, said she got a notification from her Apple Watch while the game was going on that her heart rate was high.

"My Apple watch went off and told me my heart rate was going up." Brandy Cole, @jaytatum0's Mom… we can RELATE 😂 pic.twitter.com/3tOrxfqEKo — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 30, 2022

Game 7s are always extremely high intensity, and that was true of Sunday’s game, especially in the final minutes. The Celtics led 98-85 with three-and-a-half-minutes left, but the Heat suddenly came screaming back and got to within 98-96. Miami even had a chance to take the lead in the closing seconds on a Jimmy Butler three-point attempt that just missed.

Fortunately for Boston, they held on to win and advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010 (when Tatum was just ten years old). For Cole, she also got to see her son Tatum win the inaugural Eastern Conference Finals MVP Award (though interestingly enough not unanimously).