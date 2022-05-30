Video: Jimmy Butler misses big 3-pointer at end of Game 7

Jimmy Butler helped carry his Miami Heat to a Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals this postseason. But he was unable to drag them across the finish line.

Butler’s Heat trailed for the entire game but made it a one-possession contest in the final minute after a 3-pointer by Max Strus. Boston had a chance to extend their lead, but Marcus Smart missed a layup with under 22 seconds left to keep the score at 98-96.

Butler got the rebound and brought the ball up the court. He then decided to shoot for the lead and attempted a 3-pointer with 16.6 seconds left. He missed the shot and Boston got the rebound.

Good or bad shot by Jimmy Butler? pic.twitter.com/YM6bhfcDPK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 30, 2022

Should Butler have attempted that shot for the lead or just tried for an easier 2-point basket to tie the game? That’s what many are debating. One factor is that he had a clean look.

Looking back at it, I don't hate the Jimmy Butler three. Horford was playing way off of him to stop the drive. Would've been a contested drive. Gotta take the wide open soul-crusher when you get the chance, just seems bad because he missed it. pic.twitter.com/WO7wIwmSQL — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) May 30, 2022

His coach Erik Spoelstra also thought the shot was going in.

Erik Spoelstra said he loved the shot from Jimmy Butler. "When it left his hand, I thought it was going down." — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) May 30, 2022

The shot missed and Boston’s Smart made both his free throws to put his team up 100-96. That was the final score as the Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals.

Butler finished 13/24 shooting for 35 points. He made 1/4 threes in the game, missing a huge one at the end.