 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 1, 2024

Jayson Tatum signs largest contract in NBA history

July 1, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Jayson Tatum in a Celtics jersey

May 27, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the fourth quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum is the recipient of the largest contract in the history of the NBA, at least for the moment.

Tatum and the Boston Celtics have agreed to a five-year, $314 million super-max contract, according to Shams Charania. The deal will run through the 2029-30 season.

There is nothing surprising about Tatum and the Celtics agreeing to a deal. The value of the contract is so high because of the various supermax qualifiers, with Tatum eligible to get 35% of the team’s salary cap thanks to consecutive All-NBA first team nods. The Celtics also are on record for having given out the previous richest deal in NBA history, which they gave to Jaylen Brown a year ago.

Tatum’s value isn’t in much doubt. He is an NBA champion now and fresh off another outstanding season that saw him average 26.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. His new deal ensures he will remain with the Celtics for years to come, and should be part of a championship-caliber core for the duration of his deal.

Article Tags

Boston CelticsJayson Tatum
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus