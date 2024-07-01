Jayson Tatum signs largest contract in NBA history

Jayson Tatum is the recipient of the largest contract in the history of the NBA, at least for the moment.

Tatum and the Boston Celtics have agreed to a five-year, $314 million super-max contract, according to Shams Charania. The deal will run through the 2029-30 season.

Boston Celtics All-NBA star Jayson Tatum is finalizing a five-year, $314 million super maximum contract extension through the 2029-30 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. This is now the largest deal in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/FCAZLTmkhi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2024

There is nothing surprising about Tatum and the Celtics agreeing to a deal. The value of the contract is so high because of the various supermax qualifiers, with Tatum eligible to get 35% of the team’s salary cap thanks to consecutive All-NBA first team nods. The Celtics also are on record for having given out the previous richest deal in NBA history, which they gave to Jaylen Brown a year ago.

Tatum’s value isn’t in much doubt. He is an NBA champion now and fresh off another outstanding season that saw him average 26.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. His new deal ensures he will remain with the Celtics for years to come, and should be part of a championship-caliber core for the duration of his deal.