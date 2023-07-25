Jaylen Brown agrees to record extension with Celtics

Jaylen Brown is staying with the Boston Celtics, at least for now.

Brown and the Celtics on Tuesday agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension, according to Brown’s agent. The deal is the richest in NBA history.

BREAKING: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the franchise, per sources. This is the richest deal in NBA history, negotiated by agent Jason Glushon. Fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker. No player option. pic.twitter.com/MQ6NKILY8Q — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023

Brown, 26, was eligible for the supermax extension after he was named to the All-NBA Second Team last season. There was some speculation that the Celtics might try to convince him to take less than the supermax, but Brown made it clear he wanted the full amount.

Brown, who averaged 26.6 points per game last season, has expressed frustration in the past with having his name come up in trade rumors. Some of that frustration has been directed at Celtics fans. Many had predicted that he would either be traded or leave when he was scheduled to become a free agent after the 2023-24 season.

The Celtics have been stockpiling draft picks, and one recent report claimed they are gearing up to make a big move. It will be interesting to see if that happens now that Brown’s contract has been taken care of.