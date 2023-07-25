 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 25, 2023

Jaylen Brown agrees to record extension with Celtics

July 25, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Jaylen Brown in his Celtics uniform

May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) brings the ball up court during the first half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown is staying with the Boston Celtics, at least for now.

Brown and the Celtics on Tuesday agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension, according to Brown’s agent. The deal is the richest in NBA history.

Brown, 26, was eligible for the supermax extension after he was named to the All-NBA Second Team last season. There was some speculation that the Celtics might try to convince him to take less than the supermax, but Brown made it clear he wanted the full amount.

Brown, who averaged 26.6 points per game last season, has expressed frustration in the past with having his name come up in trade rumors. Some of that frustration has been directed at Celtics fans. Many had predicted that he would either be traded or leave when he was scheduled to become a free agent after the 2023-24 season.

The Celtics have been stockpiling draft picks, and one recent report claimed they are gearing up to make a big move. It will be interesting to see if that happens now that Brown’s contract has been taken care of.

Article Tags

Boston CelticsJaylen Brown
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus