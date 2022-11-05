 Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum has funny response to press conference mishap

November 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jayson Tatum puts his hand in the air

May 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates during the second half of their win over the Milwaukee Bucks in game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was able to laugh off an incident that took place following Friday’s 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Tatum was seated for his postgame press conference when the advertising backdrop behind him started to collapse. Tatum flinched and covered his head, even though the lightweight backdrop was not going to cause him any harm.

Tatum made light of the weird moment on Saturday by sharing Donovan Mitchell’s post making fun of it. Tatum made clear he had no idea what was going on.

You can’t blame Tatum. He probably didn’t know exactly what was happening behind him, so he reacted naturally. He obviously wasn’t hurt, which saved him from dethroning this injury as the weirdest of the young NBA season.

Jayson Tatum
