Jayson Tatum has funny response to press conference mishap

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was able to laugh off an incident that took place following Friday’s 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Tatum was seated for his postgame press conference when the advertising backdrop behind him started to collapse. Tatum flinched and covered his head, even though the lightweight backdrop was not going to cause him any harm.

Jayson Tatum is okay after a very serious (not really) incident postgame 😂 pic.twitter.com/KWaVDX8Bqn — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 5, 2022

Tatum made light of the weird moment on Saturday by sharing Donovan Mitchell’s post making fun of it. Tatum made clear he had no idea what was going on.

Jayson Tatum's IG story "I ain't know what was going on" pic.twitter.com/V66oySnPwR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 5, 2022

You can’t blame Tatum. He probably didn’t know exactly what was happening behind him, so he reacted naturally. He obviously wasn’t hurt, which saved him from dethroning this injury as the weirdest of the young NBA season.