Myles Turner misses Pacers’ season opener after bizarre injury in warmups

The Indiana Pacers’ season is starting off on the wrong foot … literally.

Pacers center Myles Turner was a late scratch for Wednesday’s season opener against the Washington Wizards after injuring his left ankle in pregame warmups. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports that Turner landed on a ball boy’s foot in warmups, leading to the ankle injury.

The 6-foot-11 Turner has a history of foot problems. He appeared in just 42 games for the Pacers last season, also because of an injury to his left foot. Turner was replaced by third-year big man Jalen Smith in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game.

Turner’s ankle injury is especially unfortunate since the Pacers were playing at home against the Wizards. But this is not the first time that we have seen this kind of misadventure in the NBA.