Jayson Tatum reacts to funny viral meme of him
Jayson Tatum definitely saw all your terrible jokes this week.
A funny photo recently viral on Twitter of a wax figure supposedly depicting actor Michael B. Jordan. Unfortunately, the figure looked more like Michael F. Jordan as it hardly bore any resemblance to the “Creed” star. Take a look.
Y’all look at this. It’s supposed to be Michael B Jordan pic.twitter.com/x9kxpeI7hC
— Lifestyle Expert (@Its_RianM) July 13, 2022
Some amateur comedians online took it a step further and joked that it was actually the Boston Celtics star Tatum being portrayed in the wax figure.
Brother, that is Jayson Tatum https://t.co/ld4C9sBLF9
— Pierce Simpson (@PierceSimpson) July 13, 2022
… orrrrrr Jayson Tatum https://t.co/DxfHoRAo8Q
— Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) July 14, 2022
I know Jayson Tatum when I see him you can’t trick me https://t.co/Pd69tS0J4i
— Beige & Boujee 🦦 (@ThatPaRmAjAwN) July 13, 2022
Bruh they should have just changed the name to Jayson Tatum last minute… pic.twitter.com/5LxIX9Gc9q
— logicalgenuine (@logicalgenuine) July 13, 2022
Thus, it was inevitable the wax figure was going to come up in conversation when Tatum hosted an impromptu Twitter Q&A session this week. One of the last questions Tatum answered was from a fan who tweeted him the picture and wrote, “This u? Keep it a buck.”
This u? Keep it a buck https://t.co/2T7C9pLR9D pic.twitter.com/FzpAe9Ls7j
— Taven’s 🌎 (@_NinoBond) July 14, 2022
“naw fam now stop asking me,” Tatum replied with laughing emojis.
naw fam now stop asking me
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 14, 2022
While he did get a First Team All-NBA nod before leading his team to the Finals this year, the 24-year-old Tatum is probably still a long way off from actually getting a wax figure of his own. If and when he does get one though, Tatum will probably want his to be placed next to this particular wax figure.