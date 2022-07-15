Jayson Tatum reacts to funny viral meme of him

Jayson Tatum definitely saw all your terrible jokes this week.

A funny photo recently viral on Twitter of a wax figure supposedly depicting actor Michael B. Jordan. Unfortunately, the figure looked more like Michael F. Jordan as it hardly bore any resemblance to the “Creed” star. Take a look.

Y’all look at this. It’s supposed to be Michael B Jordan pic.twitter.com/x9kxpeI7hC — Lifestyle Expert (@Its_RianM) July 13, 2022

Some amateur comedians online took it a step further and joked that it was actually the Boston Celtics star Tatum being portrayed in the wax figure.

Brother, that is Jayson Tatum https://t.co/ld4C9sBLF9 — Pierce Simpson (@PierceSimpson) July 13, 2022

… orrrrrr Jayson Tatum https://t.co/DxfHoRAo8Q — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) July 14, 2022

I know Jayson Tatum when I see him you can’t trick me https://t.co/Pd69tS0J4i — Beige & Boujee 🦦 (@ThatPaRmAjAwN) July 13, 2022

Bruh they should have just changed the name to Jayson Tatum last minute… pic.twitter.com/5LxIX9Gc9q — logicalgenuine (@logicalgenuine) July 13, 2022

Thus, it was inevitable the wax figure was going to come up in conversation when Tatum hosted an impromptu Twitter Q&A session this week. One of the last questions Tatum answered was from a fan who tweeted him the picture and wrote, “This u? Keep it a buck.”

“naw fam now stop asking me,” Tatum replied with laughing emojis.

naw fam now stop asking me — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 14, 2022

While he did get a First Team All-NBA nod before leading his team to the Finals this year, the 24-year-old Tatum is probably still a long way off from actually getting a wax figure of his own. If and when he does get one though, Tatum will probably want his to be placed next to this particular wax figure.