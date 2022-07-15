 Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum reacts to funny viral meme of him

July 14, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Jayson Tatum puts his hand in the air

May 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates during the second half of their win over the Milwaukee Bucks in game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum definitely saw all your terrible jokes this week.

A funny photo recently viral on Twitter of a wax figure supposedly depicting actor Michael B. Jordan. Unfortunately, the figure looked more like Michael F. Jordan as it hardly bore any resemblance to the “Creed” star. Take a look.

Some amateur comedians online took it a step further and joked that it was actually the Boston Celtics star Tatum being portrayed in the wax figure.

Thus, it was inevitable the wax figure was going to come up in conversation when Tatum hosted an impromptu Twitter Q&A session this week. One of the last questions Tatum answered was from a fan who tweeted him the picture and wrote, “This u? Keep it a buck.”

“naw fam now stop asking me,” Tatum replied with laughing emojis.

While he did get a First Team All-NBA nod before leading his team to the Finals this year, the 24-year-old Tatum is probably still a long way off from actually getting a wax figure of his own. If and when he does get one though, Tatum will probably want his to be placed next to this particular wax figure.

