Jayson Tatum surprises fans with his admission at All-Star Game

Jayson Tatum had a very cool moment at Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game … but one that feels like it should have happened a long time ago.

The Boston Celtics star Tatum met up with Celtics all-time legend Larry Bird before Sunday’s main event at All-Star Weekend. Indianapolis, where Bird still works as a consultant for the Indiana Pacers, served as host for the weekend festivities.

Cameras captured the moment that the two exchanged pleasantries.

Larry Bird and Jayson Tatum!

Speaking with TNT’s Jamal Crawford before the game, Tatum addressed the moment and surprisingly said it was the first time that he had ever met Bird.

"I met Larry Bird tonight for the first time… so I got some juices flowing for the game right now."

Fans could not believe that it was really the first time that the two Celtics had ever met. Tatum is the current face of the team and even won the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP Trophy in 2022. Additionally, Tatum is in his 7th career season and makes a trip to Indianapolis to play the Pacers at least once per year. Needless to say, many were expecting that a torch-passing moment with Bird would have already happened by now.

Nevertheless, Tatum and Bird finally had their long-awaited summit on Sunday. Tatum has worked with other Celtics greats during the offseason and can now cross the 67-year-old Bird off his meeting list as well.