Jayson Tatum got technical foul for weakest reason

Jayson Tatum continues to receive some of the softest technical fouls in the entire league.

The Boston Celtics star Tatum was T’d up near the end of the third quarter during Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After Celtics teammate Luke Kornet was whistled for a shooting foul against Minnesota’s Julius Randle, Tatum quickly clapped his hands in frustration. Though the clap wasn’t directed towards anyone in particular, the closest referee (No. 53, Matt Kallio) took exception and gave Tatum a technical.

Here is the video.

Tatum did not get a foul call on a basket that he made on the possession immediately prior, which likely added to his frustration. But that was still a very weak technical foul, continuing on a trend when it comes to Tatum.

The five-time All-Star Tatum has already been T’d up for clapping before, including during a game a couple of years ago against Oklahoma City.

On top of that, Tatum got ejected from a game last year for staring at the refs and once even managed to get a soft ejection from a preseason contest. Something about Tatum must just rub the officials the wrong way.