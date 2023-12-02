Jayson Tatum ejected from Sixers-Celtics game after staring down refs

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was ejected from his team’s marquee matchup Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics hosted the 76ers for a heavyweight bout between two East contenders at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

The Celtics led the Sixers 95-94 with less than 10 seconds to play in the third quarter. Tatum brought the ball up past halfcourt and was quickly double-teamed by Sixers wings De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington.

Tatum inadvertently hit Covington in the face with his forearm, which led to an offensive foul being called against the Celtics All-Star.

Jayson Tatum ejected vs. Sixers pic.twitter.com/1XdMBmJ8uA — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 2, 2023

Tatum expressed his frustration toward the officials and stared them down as the play was being reviewed for a possible flagrant foul. Tatum was ejected soon after for garnering his second technical foul of the game.

Jayson Tatum gets ejected pic.twitter.com/46gXGx2YzW — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) December 2, 2023

Tatum exited the contest with 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Tensions were likely heightened given that the matchup was a Celtics-76ers rivalry game. A total of four technical fouls were called through three quarter — two of which were on Tatum.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey both sat out the contest, but the rest of the Sixers still played up to par with the Celtics on their own home floor.