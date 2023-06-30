 Skip to main content
Jazz in contract extension talks with former Sixth Man of the Year

June 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jordan Clarkson in a headband

Dec 23, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts after a dunk in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz look like they may be able to retain one of their key players.

The Jazz are in talks with Jordan Clarkson about a contract extension, Marc Stein reported on Friday. Stein says the deal would be for three years.

Clarkson interestingly picked up his $14.2 million option for 2023-2024. That seemed like a potentially slightly under-market amount for the veteran guard. But it makes more sense for him to exercise that amount if he will be signing an extension with the team.

Matters must have changed for Clarkson, who reportedly wanted a trade as of January.

Clarkson was acquired by the Jazz in December 2019 as part of a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In his three and a half seasons with Utah, Clarkson has averaged 17.8 points per game on 43.4 percent shooting. Clarkson averaged a career-high 20.8 points per game last season. The 31-year-old was the 2020-2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Jordan Clarkson
