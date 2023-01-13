 Skip to main content
Jordan Clarkson hoping for trade from Jazz?

January 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jordan Clarkson in a headband

Dec 23, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts after a dunk in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Clarkson could become a free agent after the season, and he reportedly is hoping to leave the Utah Jazz sooner than that.

Former Salt Lake City radio host Tim Montemayor tweeted on Thursday about Clarkson’s situation with the Jazz. He reported that Clarkson is hoping to be traded if he and the Jazz cannot agree on a contract extension.

Montemayor later updated his report to say that Clarkson prefers a trade and is not interested in signing an extension with the Jazz.

Clarkson, 30, is averaging 20.7 points and 4.5 assists in 32.5 minutes per game this season, all of which are career-high marks.

The Jazz are a respectable 21-23 this season despite being in rebuilding mode following offseason trades of Rudy Gobert to Minnesota and Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland.

Clarkson signed a 4-year, $51.5 million deal with the Jazz in November 2020, less than a year after being traded to Utah from Cleveland. Clarkson is making $13.3 million this season and has a $14.2 player option for next season. He reportedly plans decline the option to become a free agent.

Utah might be tempted to deal him before the trade deadline to get something before Clarkson leaves in free agency.

