Jordan Clarkson hoping for trade from Jazz?

Jordan Clarkson could become a free agent after the season, and he reportedly is hoping to leave the Utah Jazz sooner than that.

Former Salt Lake City radio host Tim Montemayor tweeted on Thursday about Clarkson’s situation with the Jazz. He reported that Clarkson is hoping to be traded if he and the Jazz cannot agree on a contract extension.

According league sources Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has told the club that if they are unable to agree on an extension he would like to be traded to a playoff contender before the #NBA trade deadline. #TakeNote — YouTube: The Monty Show —SUBSCRIBE (@TheMontyShow) January 12, 2023

Montemayor later updated his report to say that Clarkson prefers a trade and is not interested in signing an extension with the Jazz.

Some clarity on Jordan Clarkson: I am now told that Jordan has told the Utah Jazz he will not sign an extension & he would like to be traded before the deadline so he can compete for a championship. Clarkson did not demand a trade, just that he would like to move to a contender — YouTube: The Monty Show —SUBSCRIBE (@TheMontyShow) January 13, 2023

Clarkson, 30, is averaging 20.7 points and 4.5 assists in 32.5 minutes per game this season, all of which are career-high marks.

The Jazz are a respectable 21-23 this season despite being in rebuilding mode following offseason trades of Rudy Gobert to Minnesota and Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland.

Clarkson signed a 4-year, $51.5 million deal with the Jazz in November 2020, less than a year after being traded to Utah from Cleveland. Clarkson is making $13.3 million this season and has a $14.2 player option for next season. He reportedly plans decline the option to become a free agent.

Utah might be tempted to deal him before the trade deadline to get something before Clarkson leaves in free agency.