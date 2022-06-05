Jazz eyeing former rival head coach to replace Quin Snyder

With the Utah Jazz now scrambling to replace head coach Quin Snyder, they may be willing to let bygones be bygones with a former rival.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that ex-Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts is part of the initial list of candidates to replace Snyder, who just resigned after leading the Jazz for the last eight seasons.

As Blazers coach (from 2012 to 2021), Stotts coached against the Jazz in the Northwest Division for many seasons. But that is in the past now, and Stotts, with his three decades of coaching experience in the NBA, may be one of the most qualified candidates that Utah will be able to find.

Stotts was recently linked to another head coaching job in the East. Still, it could be tough to beat the opportunity presented here by Utah, a perennial playoff team that has shown a continued willingness to spend and compete.