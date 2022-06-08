Dwyane Wade could bring in familiar face to coach Jazz?

Dwyane Wade could be putting his handprints all over the Utah Jazz head coaching search.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Jazz have requested permission from the Miami Heat to interview assistant coach Chris Quinn. The 38-year-old Quinn has been an assistant on Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra’s staff for the last eight seasons.

The Jazz minority owner Wade is very familiar with Quinn. Wade played in Miami for four of Quinn’s seasons there as an assistant. Quinn was also a Heat guard himself prior to his coaching career and was teammates with Wade from 2006 to 2010.

Granted, Quinn is far from the only one on Utah’s radar after Quin Snyder’s resignation. In fact, a lengthy list of notable targets recently emerged. But if the Jazz want to go with the coach who is best known to the former Heat star Wade, it will be hard to beat Quinn’s candidacy for the job.