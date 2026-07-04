Jazz will allow their 22-year-old standout to coach a Summer League game

The Utah Jazz are putting together a highly unusual arrangement for one of their blossoming young stars.

Jazz guard Keyonte George will serve as an assistant coach for the team during their July 9 matchup with the Washington Wizards . The NBA has cleared it and said George can coach as long as he is not paid to do so.

Jazz front office and Keyonte's agent finalized an agreement for him to be an assistant coach for a single summer league game (July 9 vs. Wizards). The agreement came together after Keyonte drew up a game-changing play in practice. https://t.co/3Kns0e5vDn — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) July 3, 2026

George has graduated from Summer League duties as a player, but the Jazz appear to be rewarding him for drawing up a successful play in practice. Evidently, the 22-year-old has some interest in seeing what it’s like, even though he’s still very much at the beginning of his playing career.

George had something of a breakout season for the Jazz last year, even as the team struggled. In his third NBA season, he averaged 23.6 points and 6.1 assists per game, and appears to be locked in as a vital part of the team’s future. If he evolves into something of a coach on the floor, that will be even better.

If this goes well, George might be entrusted to try and come up with a way to slow down Nikola Jokic next season.