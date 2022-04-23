Report: Jazz unhappy Knicks exec attended playoff game

The Utah Jazz are facing unneeded distractions in their playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, and one of them appears to have annoyed the team’s hierarchy.

Some prominent members of the Jazz organization were “surprised and upset” to see Knicks executive William Wesley sitting courtside at Utah’s Game 1 loss to Dallas, according to Ian Begley of SNY. The Knicks have been frequently linked to Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, and Wesley’s appearance was seen by some as a scouting mission.

There is little the Jazz can do but ignore the chatter. That is no easy task considering there are lingering rumors that the team might make major changes with another early playoff exit. Also unhelpful are the rumors of tension between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

The Knicks have long been linked to Mitchell, who is a New York native. Wesley and the New York front office had to know that a courtside appearance at a Jazz playoff game would spark speculation. Perhaps that is what they wanted, though it might make any potential future trade more difficult if the Jazz hold this against them.