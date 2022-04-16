Notable NBA team appears to be scouting Donovan Mitchell at first-round series

One opposing NBA team may be circling the Utah Jazz’s first-round playoff series like some hungry vultures.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported on Saturday that there was a strong New York Knicks contingent present in Dallas to scout Game 1 of the Jazz-Mavs series. Knicks executives William Wesley and Allan Houston were among those present. Star forward Julius Randle was also in attendance.

The Knicks’ presence was significant because they have been heavily linked to Mitchell, an N.Y. native, in recent months. Teams are closely monitoring Mitchell’s situation in case he requests a trade should the Jazz disappoint in the postseason once again.

Utah won Game 1 in Dallas by the final of 99-93 to flip homecourt advantage (though the Mavs were without star Luka Doncic, who could return later in the series). But in the event that the Jazz end up losing the series, Mitchell might not be the only player opposing teams have an eye on.