Jazz looking to trade key player?

The Danny Ainge era in Utah could already be starting off with a bang.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported this week that Jazz forward Joe Ingles is a name to watch going into the trade deadline. The report notes that rival executives have wondered what Utah would be able to get for Ingles and a first-round pick. Lowe adds that Ingles is on an expiring deal and has lost a bit of a step.

Ingles has been a mainstay in Utah since arriving in 2014, serving as one of their best three-point shooters and playmakers. But he is already 34 years old and is down to just 8.0 points and 3.5 assists a game this season. Ingles is also less of a necessity with new depth pieces such as Rudy Gay and Eric Paschall capable of playing the forward spot off the bench for the Jazz.

Utah already faced similar trade rumors over the past offseason. With Ingles slowing down, a new alternate governor and CEO joining the front office in Ainge, and the team needing to capitalize on their championship window, it would not be surprising to see the veteran forward on a new team come the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

Photo: Greg M. Cooper-USA Today Sports