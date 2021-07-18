Jazz could trade Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles this offseason?

After another early playoff exit, the Utah Jazz may be shaking up the snow globe a bit this offseason.

The Action Network’s Matt Moore reports this week that some league sources think Jazz forwards Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles could be available for trade if the team can get a significant upgrade. Moore notes however that other executives believe the Jazz are indicating that they plan to run it back with their core next season. In any case, Utah has been open to trade discussions, and the consensus is that they are at least eager to move big man Derrick Favors.

Trading away either Bogdanovic or Ingles would certainly be a major move on the Jazz’s end. The latter is part of their homegrown core with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert on top of being one of their top playmakers and three-point shooters. The former arrived more recently but started all 72 games for the Jazz this season and has 20-point-per-game scoring upside.

Utah did have the NBA’s best record in the regular season but lost in the second round to a hobbled LA Clippers team. Bogdanovic and Ingles aside, they do seem intent on retaining another core player this offseason.