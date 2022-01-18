 Skip to main content
Jazz open to a Rudy Gobert trade?

January 18, 2022
by Larry Brown

Would the Utah Jazz actually trade away their three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert? One report says they are open to it.

The NBA trade deadline is approaching on Feb. 10. The Jazz are doing well at 29-15 and have a winning percentage over .600 for the fifth time in the last six seasons. But they’re also looking to upgrade their roster.

According to former Salt Lake City radio host Tim Montemayor, the Jazz are open to trading everyone on the team, except for Donovan Mitchell.

Montemayor says the Jazz are not actively shopping Gobert, but are open to trading him for the right price.

Mitchell reportedly is their only player who is off limits.

Mitchell being off limits makes sense. The 25-year-old guard is among the top scorers in the league and set to make the All-Star team for the third straight season. He’s a star player and one you build around. Gobert is also the type of player you build around. However, there has been some speculation lately that the tension between Mitchell and Gobert has heated up again.

Utah would be best off if Mitchell and Gobert can work together as teammates.

