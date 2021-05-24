Jazz players were shocked to learn Donovan Mitchell was not playing

Donovan Mitchell did not play in the Utah Jazz’s 112-109 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their playoff series on Sunday, and that left his teammates surprised.

Mitchell has not played since spraining his ankle on April 16. There was no indication that he would miss Game 1 of their playoff series though.

So when it was announced on Sunday that Mitchell would not be playing, some of his teammates couldn’t believe it.

Center Rudy Gobert called news of Mitchell’s absence a “big surprise.”

Rudy Gobert, on the Donovan Mitchell situation: "It was a big surprise. But I try to stay out of all this — it's just gonna give me a headache. … When you wake up from a nap and find out your star player isn't going to play, it throws you off a little bit." — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) May 24, 2021

Bojan Bogdanovic said he didn’t know what happened that led Mitchell to miss the game.

Bojan Bogdanovic, on Donovan Mitchell: "Of course we missed him, especially in the playoffs. I don’t know what happened, honestly, with the medical staff and him, to hold him out. You should ask him." — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) May 24, 2021

The Jazz missed not having their star player and lost the game. They entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the West, and now they trail in their playoff series 1-0 to Memphis.