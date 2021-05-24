 Skip to main content
Jazz players were shocked to learn Donovan Mitchell was not playing

May 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Donovan Mitchell did not play in the Utah Jazz’s 112-109 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their playoff series on Sunday, and that left his teammates surprised.

Mitchell has not played since spraining his ankle on April 16. There was no indication that he would miss Game 1 of their playoff series though.

So when it was announced on Sunday that Mitchell would not be playing, some of his teammates couldn’t believe it.

Center Rudy Gobert called news of Mitchell’s absence a “big surprise.”

Bojan Bogdanovic said he didn’t know what happened that led Mitchell to miss the game.

The Jazz missed not having their star player and lost the game. They entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the West, and now they trail in their playoff series 1-0 to Memphis.

